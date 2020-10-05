Triple H Attributes Velveteen Dream’s ‘Rough Year’ To Immaturity In His Personal Life

Triple H held a Q&A session Sunday afternoon prior to NXT Takeover 31 from the new Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.

The Game touched upon many topics, but the one that is getting the most attention involves controversial wrestler Velveteen Dream. Dream was accused of having ‘sexually inappropriate’ communications with a minor earlier this year.

WWE says they conducted an investigation into the matter and “didn’t find anything,” although the accuser says he was never contacted by the organization.

During Sunday’s Q&A, Triple H commented on Velveteen Dream’s match against KUSHIDA. He expressed that Dream is coming off a rough year resulting from “immaturity in his personal life”

“Coming off of what was a bit of a rough year for Velveteen Dream, reorganizing himself,” said Triple H. “You know, Dream is one of those young guys that still hasn’t quite found his way yet of who he wants to be. And I think sometimes that weighs on him. His immaturity in his life presents itself in his professional life and makes it difficult for him sometimes.”

Triple H previously stated that WWE has moved on from the “alleged underaged sexting” situation. Fans revolted when Dream was recently brought back to WWE TV. The hashtag #FireVelveteenDream has been a trending topic on social media on more than one occasion.

KUSHIDA picked up the win over Velveteen Dream at NXT Takeover 31.