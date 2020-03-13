Triple H Comments On British Bulldog’s Hall Of Fame Induction

Triple H has shared his thoughts on 'The British Bulldog' Davey Boy Smith's induction into the 2020 Hall of Fame class.

Triple H has shared his thoughts on ‘The British Bulldog’ Davey Boy Smith‘s induction into the Hall of Fame.

Taking to Twitter, he highlighted Smith’s decorated career. He noted how he provided a national sense of pride for the United Kingdom. Triple H added how this induction allows the British Bulldog his rightful place in the Hall of Fame.

“A favorite of the @WWE Universe, decorated career and a source of national pride for the entire @WWEUK, British Bulldog is taking his rightful place in the #WWEHOF. Together, we can celebrate his in-ring career and memory as a father, husband, and Superstar.”

British Bulldog Announcement

Corey Graves revealed the news that Smith would be inducted into this year’s class during his podcast, After The Bell. He was joined by Smith’s son, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Tyson Kidd and Natalya. It was revealed during the episode that Smith Jr. will have the honor of inducting his late father. The Hall of Fame ceremony takes place on April 2 during WrestleMania week.

“It’s been long overdue but I am really excited and glad to be inducting my father into the 2020 Hall Of Fame,” Smith Jr. said. “It’s something that is great not only for my family but the WWE Universe as well.”

‘The British Bulldog’ joins Dave Batista, The Bella Twins, JBL and the nWo as part of the 2020 Hall of Fame class.