Triple H Comments On The #SpeakingOut Movement

Triple H recently took part in an interview with Yahoo Sports. He discussed the #SpeakingOut movement that has taken place in wrestling over the last month. Triple H also spoke about WWE’s policies for when a wrestler is accused of such offenses.

“You don’t ever want to see somebody be in situations that you have heard about in the #SpeakingOut movement,” Triple H said.

He then reiterated WWE’s policy on offences similar to those that have been mentioned as part of the #SpeakingOut movement.

“We’ve stated that as far as this movement goes, individuals are responsible for their own actions,” Triple H said. “But we also have a zero-tolerance policy for domestic abuse, child abuse, sexual assault. If someone is arrested for that, they are immediately suspended. If they are convicted, they are immediately terminated. There’s no leeway or wiggle room. That is what it is.”

He continued to say that in lieu of an arrest or conviction, WWE could also take action against a member of its roster provided irrefutable evidence exists that an offense was committed.

“We also have the ability to fine, suspend or terminate for anything that has evidence of illegal misconduct or what we deem to be enough evidence to have the right to terminate.”

