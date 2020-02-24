Triple H Comments On Tyson Fury’s Win Over Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury defeated Deontay Wilder on Saturday and avenged a controversial draw from their first fight. Triple H was interviewed about his feelings regarding Fury’s victory and noted that the heavyweight boxing champion did exactly what he said he was going to do.

“What a performance, an unbelievable boxing performance,” Triple H said to Fight Hub TV regarding Fury’s fight against Wilder. “What heart shown by Deontay Wilder to stay in there that long, that hurt, that bad and just keep going and going and going. Amazing heart. Hats off to both of them, amazing performance on both sides but Fury did what he said he was going to do and just dominate.”

Triple H was in Fury’s locker room before the fight. He was asked what he said to Fury before the contest.

“I just told him ‘good luck,'” Triple H said. “We did some business together with Tyson and the WWE recently and he’s a great guy. I had a chance to be around him a lot and do some media with him and help him train for that. Great guy, I know how hard he works. I know what this means for him, I’m happy for him.”

It was noted during the conversation that Fury could head back to WWE after his fighting career is over.

“He’s custom made for it man, I think he had a lot of fun with us,” Triple H said.

Triple H’s comments can be heard in the player below: