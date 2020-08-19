Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Triple H Confirms WWE Is Planning An Upcoming Draft

Triple H has confirmed the next WWE Draft

By Andrew Ravens
Triple H
Triple H

After various media outlets reported that WWE is planning for its next Draft, Triple H has confirmed it. 

“The Game” did so on Wednesday during a conference call to promote the NXT TakeOver: XXX event that takes place this Saturday. 

“That definitely has changed that mindset, there is different protocols and procedures, ‘hey, we’d like to move this talent, we’d like to do that,’ and you’ll see that coming up in the Draft later in the year.  You definitely have to think about it a lot more and think about those changes, but I think long-term, it’s better for everybody.”

Triple H stated that it’s the opportunity where somebody who has their run on the main roster they can come change gears on a brand that feels totally different with a different style in NXT. 

He thinks it could be a situation where they get a fresh coat of paint or somewhere they could start differently with a gimmick. He later stated that it opens up the door for them to be able to do that because each brand has its own primetime and live spot.

Dave Meltzer reported in a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the current plan is to hold the Draft in October, which had been previously reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. 

There will be two dates with one Draft show for RAW and another for SmackDown.

ViaFightful

