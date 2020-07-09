Triple H Congratulates Keith Lee, Comments On Adam Cole’s Reign

Triple H has congratulated Keith Lee following his championship victory and reflected on Adam Cole's NXT Championship reign.

Triple H has congratulated newly crowned NXT North American and NXT Champion Keith Lee. Lee emerged victorious from the Winner Take All match with Adam Cole during last night’s NXT Great American Bash Night Two.

Taking to social media, Triple H reflected on the occasion, calling it a “truly historic night” for NXT. He also noted how, with Lee now NXT Champion, the possibilities going forward are limitless.

“A truly historic night for #WWENXT tonight at #NXTGAB as @RealKeithLee now holds both the #NXTChampionship AND #NXTNATitle. Each new champion begins a new era… where he brings @WWENXT? The possibilities are #Limitless. #Congrats”

Triple H On Adam Cole’s Championship Reign

“The Game” also reflected on Adam Cole’s contribution to WWE’s black-and-gold brand. His loss ended his historic 403-day reign as NXT Champion.

Triple H explained how there is a saying that goes “it’s the talent that makes the title.” He stressed how Cole’s reign in NXT made the NXT Championship as prestigious as it is. Although the run may be over, Triple H noted how Cole is “just getting started.” He highlighted how Adam Cole is NXT and that fact is undisputed.

After the match, Lee dedicated his victory to WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry. Cameras caught up with the Undisputed Leader as well. Unable to voice his feelings at the moment, Cole walked away from the interview.