Triple H Discusses ‘Competition’ On Wednesday Nights

While the idea of Wednesday night wars between WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite seems to be a hot topic of discussion among fans, the officials from both sides have been claiming that they are not competing with each other.

AEW Vice President Cody Rhodes had just recently said that NXT is not their concern and now Triple H has made similar comments while keeping NXT in the perspective.

The WWE VP recently had an interview with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT and when inquired about the competition they are facing, The former World Champion claimed that for him it is not a competitive thing:

“I don’t approach it as a competitive thing. To me, we’re just putting on our shows. I’m gonna put on the shows when we need to put them on, the best places we need to put them on, the right time slots for them and with the best talent I can find in the world. And we already have them. I’m confident in that. For me it’s not competitive against anyone or anything.

Triple H continued by saying that he just wants to put the best show possible for fans of NXT and claimed that it’s funny because they were doing the same thing a few years ago when there weren’t competitors out there.

Cody Rhodes On Ratings War Between AEW And NXT

Fans have been keeping a close eye on the ratings of Dynamite and NXT ever since both the shows went on air and the difference between them has been a topic of discussion.

However, when asked if they are worried about NXT during an interview with Yahoo Sports, Cody Rhodes had made similar comments as Triple H and he had claimed that the Black and Yellow brand is not a concern for them:

“There’s a romantic way to look at the ratings and say ‘Here we are, it’s the late 1990s again. Every Thursday let’s check ‘em.’ It’s fun to look at the ratings but I know internally we’re not having any pep rally speeches. Our concern is not NXT and I believe NXT’s concern is not us.”

The AEW official had then said that if anyone is going to succeed then they cannot be a reactionary brand and explained how it was a positive thing that there is a lot less cross over between the fan bases of both shows.

