Triple H Discusses WWE Adapting To Changes Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Triple H did an interview with Pwinsider.com to talk about a wide range of topics including the decisions made by WWE regarding the coronavirus and running shows.

More specifically, NXT, which did take a week off in mid-March with no matches or in-ring talking segments but rather aired three video packages. Since then, WWE has taped several episodes of the weekly show on the USA Network.

“There is that intimacy with NXT, but no matter what brand it is, Smackdown, NXT, whether it’s WrestleMania or whether it’s Takeover. You’re working for that reaction, and that is really what the performance is about. I think the shifting of that in some way, it’s a totally different mindset working in an empty arena.”

Triple H continued by noting how performers have talked about their performance and they go bigger in this direction because of that reaction. In this situation, they don’t have that reaction from fans so they’re trying to pull their best feelings out, for what those reactions would be and timing of things.

Despite those challenges, he thinks the talent has done a phenomenal job in this situation as they’ve all stepped up together as a team and helped each other out. By seeing them looking out for each other and giving each other advice, it’s inspiring to see.

“I think we all believe right now, and nobody is being required to do any of this, the talent aren’t required to do this, if they have a problem, they don’t perform. And nothing is going to be held against them.”

Triple H stated that while everybody has their own feelings on this and for the most part, their talent, crew, and staff want to do this. He called seeing their talent wanting to perform despite the circumstances is inspiring.

While at these tapings, Triple H brought up seeing the people there and everybody is having fun.

“They’re all banding together, feeling like they’re in this together and they’re in this challenging situation, but they’re all doing their best to make it work out.”

He brought up how it reminds him of when WWE used to go over to Iraq and Afghanistan under trying circumstances performing shows for the troops. He thinks it’s the same thing as there is a bond and a sense of camaraderie. He added that he’s all proud of them.

Seth Rollins Says WWE Will Recollect After WrestleMania Amid Coronavirus Concerns