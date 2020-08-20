Triple H Explains How He Handles Arguments With Vince McMahon

Despite some recent reports about his position in WWE, Triple H is still perceived as the successor of Vince McMahon and fans believe that he will take over as the head of the company when the Boss retires.

There is an interesting dynamic between the two as well because Mr McMahon is the father in law of The Game and the grandfather of his kids.

Triple H talked about his relationship with the Boss during his appearance on The Bill Simmons podcast and explaining how they handle arguments with each other, the former World Champion claimed that they get over it pretty quickly:

“In terms of arguments, we both kind of get over it quickly, you have moments and things happen and come up and we just get past it and get over it.

If it came down to it and it meant the difference of my kids having their grandfather in their life or not, I’d have no problem just walking away.” said Triple H “I’d walk because it’s not worth it at the end of the day. Family business is awesome, though. I love it and wouldn’t change a thing.”

The King Of Kings also praised the work ethic of the chairman saying that he is a machine. He explained that Mr. McMahon has never missed a day at the office and even when nobody else was there, he was still working.

Explaining the reason behind this dedication, Triple H said that Vince McMahon still has passion for his work even after all these years, and everyday he gets up looking forward to work instead of dreading it.