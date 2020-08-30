Sunday, August 30, 2020

Triple H Gives Details On NXT UK Return

Triple H recently addressed the return of the NXT UK brand.

By Ian Carey
Triple H NXT UK return

The NXT UK brand is returning but things will be a little different. Triple H spoke to Metro recently about the return of the United Kingdom division. One notable change is that new episodes of the weekly NXT UK show will be filmed inside the BT Sport studio in London.

“When you look at that studio, it’s perfect for what we do,” Triple H said in the interview. “But they are perfect for what we do. They have been a leader in changing the game in sport across all of Europe and, really, globally.”

“It’s an amazing facility. The intent is for us to be able to in there long term to be able to create this content, and I think if later down the line, we get to a place where fans can come in – obviously we’d be thrilled and excited.”

Triple H also spoke about the impacts of the #SpeakingOut movement which rocked the UK wrestling scene earlier this summer.

“Part of this is why we started [NXT UK] in the first place – to professionalize and put that system into place where everyone can feel safe and protected and have a working environment that is inclusive of everyone and the opportunity to do what we do.”

In terms of how WWE deals with allegations against its roster members, Triple reiterated the company policy.

“We look into it, we go from there to see what is legitimate, what is not, what is real, what isn’t, and deal with it accordingly.”

WWE announced the return of the NXT UK brand during the TakeOver XXX broadcast. New programming is already being filmed and is set to premiere on the WWE Network on September 17th, 2020.

The full interview can be read here.

