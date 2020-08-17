Monday, August 17, 2020

Triple H On Allegations Against Velveteen Dream: “We Didn’t Find Anything”

Triple H addressed this situation

By Andrew Ravens

Triple H gave some interesting comments about the absence of The Velveteen Dream from NXT TV as well as the sexual misconduct allegations. 

The NXT star was accused by underage fans of sexual misconduct in April and then again during the Speaking Out movement in mid-June. 

- Advertisement -

He denied the first accusations but didn’t comment on the second allegation. Dream was also involved in a car accident in late June as well.

Speaking to CBS Sports, Triple H addressed Dream’s return.  

“You know, in this day today, accusations are made and you take them all very seriously. You look into them the best you can, and you find out what is there and what isn’t. In this situation, [Clark] was also involved in a car accident. That’s what took him off TV.”

He continued by noting that at the moment, you look into it and find out there is a situation that people bring to everyone’s attention. He said that when you look into and then find that there’s nothing there. 

“Everything that we have done, we are comfortable with him continuing to do what he does and everything else. But he had a car accident. It stemmed down to people thought we removed him from TV for different reasons. We didn’t. He was in a car accident. Once he was medically cleared to be able to return to the ring from his car accident, we continued forward the way we did. We looked into what was there and we didn’t find anything.”

Dream had been off television since NXT TakeOver: In Your House on June 7. That changed last week on NXT when he worked the main event.

This coming Wednesday, he’ll take on Finn Balor with the winner moving on to NXT TakeOver XXX to compete in the ladder match for the vacant NXT North American Championship.

Trending Articles

WWE

AJ Styles On Who Is His Best Friend In WWE After Departure Of Gallows And Anderson

It's a well-known fact that AJ Styles is close friends with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson and the Phenomenal One had stated...
Read more
AEW

Chris Jericho Says AEW Caught ‘NXT Reject’ Leaking Spoilers

Former WCW President Eric Bischoff made a surprise appearance at AEW Dynamite recently. However, the news of his cameo had leaked online...
Read more
Wrestling News

Rusev: Vince McMahon Told Me Fans Chanting ‘Rusev Day’ Were Mocking Me

Rusev recently appeared on Ryback's podcast and detailed Vince McMahon's reaction to the "Rusev Day" chants. According to Rusev, Vince McMahon told...
Read more
Wrestling News

WWE Announces ‘ThunderDome’ Production Setup For Amway Center Shows

WWE has announced a groundbreaking new viewing experience for fans that will premiere this Friday on SmackDown, WWE ThunderDome.
Read more
WWE

First Look At WWE ThunderDome Production Setup

Crews are currently working on the new WWE ThunderDome interactive viewing experience at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. One worker noted on Instagram that...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Wrestling News

Financial Details On WWE Leasing Amway Center For ThunderDome

WWE is slated to lease the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida as its new residency to air weekly television shows - Monday...
Read more
WWE

Seth Rollins Thinks It’s Hard To Pick One Thing To Improve In WWE

Seth Rollins did an interview with Bleacher Report to his WWE goals and how he thinks WWE could improve its product. 
Read more
WWE

Triple H On Allegations Against Velveteen Dream: “We Didn’t Find Anything”

Triple H gave some interesting comments about the absence of The Velveteen Dream from NXT TV as well as the sexual misconduct...
Read more
Wrestling News

Rusev: Vince McMahon Told Me Fans Chanting ‘Rusev Day’ Were Mocking Me

Rusev recently appeared on Ryback's podcast and detailed Vince McMahon's reaction to the "Rusev Day" chants. According to Rusev, Vince McMahon told...
Read more
Wrestling News

Seth Rollins On His Reaction To Finding Out Becky Lynch Is Pregnant

Seth Rollins recently took part in an interview with PEOPLE and discussed his reaction to finding out his fiancé Becky Lynch is...
Read more
WWE

First Look At WWE ThunderDome Production Setup

Crews are currently working on the new WWE ThunderDome interactive viewing experience at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. One worker noted on Instagram that...
Read more
NJPW

Tama Tonga Reveals What Bullet Club Was Almost Named

Tama Tonga recently took part in an interview with Chris Van Vliet. During the discussion, he revealed the name that was originally...
Read more
Wrestling News

Arn Anderson On Why WWE Abandoned Tag Team Wrestling

Arn Anderson recently spent some time on the Arn Show discussing WWE's attitude towards tag-team wrestling. According to the Enforcer, WWE soured...
Read more
Wrestling News

Jim Cornette Talks Dexter Lumis Injury Spot from NXT

Former WWE personality and booker Jim Cornette recently commented on the Dexter Lumis injury from a recent episode of NXT. In a...
Read more
Wrestling News

Bret Hart Recalls Stu Hart Teaching Him How To Fight

Bret Hart is currently promoting his Confessions of the Hitman web series which features interviews with the Excellence of Execution himself.
Read more
Wrestling News

WWE Announces ‘ThunderDome’ Production Setup For Amway Center Shows

WWE has announced a groundbreaking new viewing experience for fans that will premiere this Friday on SmackDown, WWE ThunderDome.
Read more
ROH

Former ROH Champion Xavier Passes Away

Former ROH World Champion John "Xavier" Bedoya has passed away. Details regarding his death are not currently known. Xavier was the 2nd...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC