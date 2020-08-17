Triple H On Allegations Against Velveteen Dream: “We Didn’t Find Anything”

Triple H gave some interesting comments about the absence of The Velveteen Dream from NXT TV as well as the sexual misconduct allegations.

The NXT star was accused by underage fans of sexual misconduct in April and then again during the Speaking Out movement in mid-June.

He denied the first accusations but didn’t comment on the second allegation. Dream was also involved in a car accident in late June as well.

Speaking to CBS Sports, Triple H addressed Dream’s return.

“You know, in this day today, accusations are made and you take them all very seriously. You look into them the best you can, and you find out what is there and what isn’t. In this situation, [Clark] was also involved in a car accident. That’s what took him off TV.”

He continued by noting that at the moment, you look into it and find out there is a situation that people bring to everyone’s attention. He said that when you look into and then find that there’s nothing there.

“Everything that we have done, we are comfortable with him continuing to do what he does and everything else. But he had a car accident. It stemmed down to people thought we removed him from TV for different reasons. We didn’t. He was in a car accident. Once he was medically cleared to be able to return to the ring from his car accident, we continued forward the way we did. We looked into what was there and we didn’t find anything.”

Dream had been off television since NXT TakeOver: In Your House on June 7. That changed last week on NXT when he worked the main event.

This coming Wednesday, he’ll take on Finn Balor with the winner moving on to NXT TakeOver XXX to compete in the ladder match for the vacant NXT North American Championship.