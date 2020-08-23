Triple H On Fan Backlash Over Velveteen Dream’s Return To NXT TV

Fans were not very happy with Velveteen Dreams’ return to NXT and they even expressed their disappointment over social media but Triple H seems to be firm on their stand over the NXT star.

The Game held a media conference call after the NXT Takeover: XXX event where he talked about things like the new NXT Champion Karrion Kross getting injured during his match at the show and more.

During the call he was asked about the #FireVelveteenDream hashtag trending on Twitter this past Wednesday and the former World Champion responded by saying that we have already talked about it:

“We’ve talked about this, we’ve said our piece on it and I understand people’s positions on it and their feelings of something that they seeing with the accusations online. So, I feel like there’s nothing more that needs to be said on it again. That’s it.”

Velveteen Dream was accused of sending indecent messages to underage teens among other things during the #SpeakingOut movement and he was taken off WWE TV for a while due to it.

However, the young star returned to WWE programming during the August 12 episode of NXT and when asked about it, Triple H claimed that they did not find anything against Dream in their investigation.