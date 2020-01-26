Triple H On Goldberg Vs Undertaker Match At Saudi Arabia

The match between Undertaker and Goldberg at last year’s Super Showdown event was one of the most highly criticized bouts of the year. It saw both these legends making critical mistakes during the fight and botching their signature moves in scary ways.

The WWE Vice President Triple H recently had a lengthy interview with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT in UK where he talked about things like false rumors of Enzo Amore returning to the company and more.

While discussing the much-talked bout between the two legends in Saudi Arabia, the Game claimed that people can say whatever they want but his hat goes out for both of them:

“People can say what they want about Saudi Arabia or the match between ‘Taker and Goldberg. My hat goes off to both of them, it was a bad situation.” said Triple H. “I can attest to it. It was about 105 [degrees] and 100 percent humidity ringside.”

The former World Champion, who himself faced Randy Orton in a singles match on the PPV earlier in the night mentioned that the two talked about the show after the event.

Triple H revealed that there were moments during their match where he wanted to change gears. However, he couldn’t do it because it was humanly impossible in the condition they were facing. Per him, competing at the event was like wrestling in a sauna.

Apart from this, Triple H also revealed why his WrestleMania 32 match with the Rock was canceled and discussed competition on Wednesday nights. You can watch his full interview at this link.