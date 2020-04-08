Triple H On Killer Kross: “He’s Something Special”

The arrival of Killer Kross in NXT appears imminent. Triple H was recently interviewed by SI.com and he commented on the potential of the 34-year-old from Las Vegas.

“The first time you see him, you know right away that he’s something special,” Triple H said about Kross. “It’s been a long path for him to get where he is. He is a unique talent that combines what he does in the ring with his charisma and his intelligence. I’m excited for him to be here.”

Kross debuted in Impact Wrestling in the summer of 2018. He would be with the promotion for a year until various conflicts arose between him and the company. He was finally released from his contract last December after not appearing on television for several months.

Recently, Kross performed for Major League Wrestling at a show in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena. In storyline, he was attacked in the back by King Mo and Team Filthy.

A video teasing Kross’ arrival in NXT begins at the 4:21 mark of the below video:

Triple H’s full interview with SI.com can be read here.