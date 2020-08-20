Thursday, August 20, 2020

Triple H On Possibility Of Randy Orton Having A Run In NXT

Randy Orton has exchanged words with NXT stars in recent times

By Anutosh Bajpai
Randy Orton
Randy Orton made an NXT appearance in 2013

There have been reports of Randy Orton wanting to work with NXT talents. His exchange with Tommaso Ciampa in particular have made many wonder if we can see the Viper going down to NXT for a feud with the former NXT Champion and other stars from the brand.

Triple H was asked about the possibility of The Viper coming to the Black And Yellow brand during a recent media call and the Game said that there are always conversations around this stuff. However, the former World Champion went on to explain that while they always have these options, getting them to fruition is a little bit more difficult:

“So changing things and trying to build in things on different days is very very difficult and a lot more challenging than people would think. While those options are always there and always discussed, getting them to fruition at this point in time, sometimes, is a little bit more difficult, but I can tell you this, Randy’s a little more public about it and puts it out on social [media].

I field calls all day long about talent wanting to do something in NXT and vice versa. There’s a constant there. I know from my end, as a performer, when you see talent and you see somebody that’s very good, and it peaks your interest. ‘Well, I’d like to work with them.’ That’s what Randy’s doing.”

We have seen people like Finn Balor or Charlotte Flair moving to NXT for feuds in recent times so the possibility of Randy Orton going down there to work doesn’t seem too farfetched. With the Survivor Series PPV being not too far away, another possibility is that we can see a cross brand feud between The Legend Killer and the NXT star but whether or not it actually happens will be revealed in future.

