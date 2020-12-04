Triple H On Promotional Relationships: WWE Is ‘Open For Business’

WWE’s Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Triple H has claimed WWE is “open for business” to potential promotional working relationships.

Triple H broached the subject during a recent media call to promote this Sunday’s NXT TakeOver: WarGames event. He explained how WWE is open to “the right business opportunities.”

Triple H Discusses People’s “Misperceptions”

Triple H noted how people have “misperceptions” on WWE’s attitudes towards promotional working relationships.

He added how “their perceived knowledge” of how WWE considers partnerships is often “greatly misinterpreted and not accurate.”

“Are we open to the right business opportunities? Yeah, at any given time we’re open to things. It just depends on what they are and if they’re beneficial to us in the long-term.”

Triple H explained how WWE’s definition of long-term doesn’t mean three months. According to him, WWE’s idea of long-term can be as long as ten years.

“Open for business, I think Vince says that a lot and I’ve been around him long enough that if it’s the right thing and meaningful to business, he’s open to anything.”

Working Relationships

Triple H’s comments come in the wake of AEW’s Winter is Coming. Following the main event, it was revealed that AEW had apparently developed a working relationship with Impact Wrestling.

This is in conjuncture with AEW’s already pre-existing working relationship with the National Wrestling Alliance.

Newly crowned AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will make an appearance on next Tuesday’s episode of Impact Wrestling.