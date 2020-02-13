Triple H On Reports Of Matt Riddle Having Heat With Vince McMahon

Triple H says Vince McMahon has not expressed his disapproval so far

Matt Riddle has been very outspoken about wanting to wrestle the WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and him repeatedly calling out the Beast led to an interaction between the two at Royal Rumble.

However, while Brock told Riddle to stop talking about him, the NXT star hasn’t slowed down. Reports suggest that this has caused him to have heat with Vince McMahon who believes that Matt has no respect for the hierarchy of the business.

Triple H was asked about these reports during a recent media call to promote the upcoming NXT Takeover: Portland event and the Game claimed that the Boss has not expressed his disapproval on anything:

“To be honest with you, I haven’t asked anybody about it. Vince didn’t express his disapproval of anything that was said, and I’m sure if there were an issue, he would’ve called me directly. He’s not shy about that.

The WWE Vice President then mentioned the confrontation between the two stars. He said that they had a conversation which was between them and he doesn’t know if it’s a work:

“To be honest, I read something [and I go], ‘I don’t know if that’s a work, that’s legit. I don’t know.’ I don’t care either way from that standpoint, I’m entertained by it. If somebody has a problem with it, they come to me, and I’ll help deal with the problem.”

Triple H then praised Matt Riddle as an incredible performer who is very vocal and said that the former UFC star writes checks which in his mind, he can cash.

NXT Takeover: Portland will take place from Moda Center in Portland, Oregon this Sunday on February 16. You can check out an updated match card for the event here.