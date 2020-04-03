Triple H On What His Life Would Be Like If He Hadn’t Married Stephanie McMahon

During Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show, Triple H was asked what he might be doing had he never met or married Stephanie McMahon. He explained how he’s always had a fascination with how things work behind-the-scenes, regardless of his relationship with Stephanie. He noted that this interest is how he first started working with Vince McMahon. According to him, they started working together during the beginning of the Attitude Era.

“I had never even met Steph at that point,” Triple H explained. “He and I were working creatively when a bunch of writers left us and Vince was kind of doing everything solo. He kind of tagged me in to help him in a manner and riff ideas off and bounce ideas off of and then I started sitting in production meetings and it became more and more my involvement.”

“The Game” continued, “Even for stuff that had zero to do with me, which I tended to prefer. I didn’t like to weigh on the stuff that had to do with me nearly as much because I felt like it was wrong to do and your vision can get warped in that but to weigh in on other people’s things and to weigh in on other shows, I was always as fascinated with that side of the business.”

Triple H believes that even if he had never met or married Stephanie McMahon, he would still be involved in behind-the-scenes activity. He noted how his relationship with her is the best thing that ever happened to him.

However, from a business perspective, “I like to think I’d be doing the same thing because of the relationship that I had with Vince and the creative relationship that we had long before any of that.”