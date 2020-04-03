Triple H On Why He Was Sent Back To Commentary During The First Empty Arena SmackDown

WWE Vice President Triple H recently had an interview with Pat McAfee on The Pat McAfee Show where he discussed things like the coronavirus pandemic and more.

The Game’s special appearance on commentary during the March 13 episode of SmackDown created a lot of buzz on social media, though reports had later revealed that the original plans only called for him to be part of the opening segment of the show.

During the interview, Triple H talked about this change and revealed that the blowing fan reaction of his first appearance on the show made them alter things:

“I get on commentary for Cole to continue the reset but by the time I get off commentary in that first segment it’s blowing up and as I’m walking off to the side, everybody is pulling me back going, ‘Don’t take the headset off! Man, you gotta go back out there, do the rest of the show.’

I was like, ‘I don’t want to do the rest of the show.’ They talked me into it, so I went back out there” recalled Triple H. “and for me, it was just, ‘Alright, like, I’m not gonna be very good at this, so I’m just going to play the idiot.'”

The former World Champion then praised Michael Cole for his job and said that while he takes a lot of criticism, the man is gifted at what he does.

Triple H continued by recalling how Cole did not know that he was going to be back on the announcers’ desk and praised him for keeping the show together while also dealing with the ‘butt of his jokes’.

