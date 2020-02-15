Triple H On Women Possibly Main Eventing Takeover Events

We have seen women’s matches headline many WWE shows in recent times including the main event of WrestleMania 35. However, so far, none of the NXT Takeover events have been headlined by a women’s match.

During a recent interview with Yahoo Sports! the godfather of NXT Triple H talked about a number of things and he explained what they look for while choosing the main event for the special NXT shows.

Triple H first revealed that people ask him how he feels about women headlining the Takeover events and claimed that when he looks at Takeovers, all he looks at is where it lays out from a storyline standpoint.

The Game then said that to him, it’s not a thing about woman or man and he wants to see the biggest storyline with the most emotional connection in the last spot:

“To me, it’s not a man, woman thing, not a tag team or singles title thing, not anything else.’ said Triple H. “Whatever the biggest storyline and whatever has the most emotional connection is what I want to see in that last spot.

You don’t put the biggest battle scene in the middle of the movie and then taper it off toward the end. You want to approach this that way.”

Apart from this Triple H also talked about the growth of Bianca Belair as a performer and how she came in with no experience and has grown into this role.

The former World Champion said that Belair is feeling it and 6 months ago, it would have been hard to imagine that she would be in this position.