Triple H On WWE Possibly Selling PPV Rights To A Different Streaming Service

Vince McMahon’s recent comments about possibly moving PPVs out of the WWE Network has sparked many rumors and people have been discussing the impact of this move.

During the media call following Takeover: Portland, Triple H was asked about these comments from the Boss and what value can NXT bring to potential streaming partners. Replying to it, the Game said that NXT has incredible value wherever it sits:

“I think there is a lot of speculation in the question of new platforms. Vince said on an earnings call about opportunities but if you take all of that off the board, just where it is right now NXT has incredible value wherever it sits, whether that be USA or the WWE Network,”

Triple H continued by saying that he looks at it as an offshoot. He explained that if NXT with a dedicated roster and a two-hour show is the main trunk of the tree then there’s offshoot in NXT UK.

Vince McMahon On Possibly Moving WWE PPVs Out Of WWE Network

Mr. McMahon had teased the possibility of potentially moving the WWE PPVs to a different streaming service during the 2019 Q4 earnings call. He explained that there is no better time for this because all the majors are ‘clamoring for our content’:

“Right now there’s no more better time to exercise the selling of our rights to all the majors who, quite frankly, all the majors are really clamoring for our content. So that could be a significant increase, obviously, in terms of revenue.”

Reports since then have revealed that WWE is in negotiations with ESPN for a potential deal to sell the rights of their PPV. They are said to be looking for a deal similar to what UFC has with the company. You can check out a detailed report on the matter here.