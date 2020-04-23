Triple H Recalls Meeting With Vince McMahon That Led To WWE Signing

Triple H is one of the most decorated stars in the history of WWE with 14 world title wins and half a dozen other championship victories over the course of his career.

However, all this wouldn’t have been possible if the Game had not left WCW in 1995 and joined WWE and during his recent appearance on the Bump, the former World Champion explained how it came to be.

Triple H recalled how he was trying to gain interest because his WCW contract was coming up. He spoke to J.J. Dillon who was the WWE talent head at the time and he arranged a meeting with Vince McMahon.

The DX member then detailed his first meeting with the Boss while he was still under a WCW contract. He revealed that they had a very friendly discussion and his biggest take away from it was the larger than life impression of Mr. McMahon:

“I spoke to J.J. He brought me into a meeting with Vince. I remember coming in and meeting Vince and thinking well for one, he’s Vince McMahon, he has a larger than life presence.” said Triple H” Also, it was the ultimate meeting you could take in the business, especially at that time – maybe even more so today, I guess.

We had a very cordial meeting. He asked me what my plans were, and why I wanted to go there [WWF], as opposed to where I was, all that kind of stuff. I guess the biggest takeaway for me was the larger than life impression Vince McMahon gave.”

Triple H then revealed that the company called him a month after this meeting, right after his Starrcade match with Alex Wright. They asked him if he was still interested in joining the promotion and this led to his WWE debut.

The King Of Kings made his in-ring debut for the company in April 1995 and since then, he has went on to become one of the top stars in the history of the business.