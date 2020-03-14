Triple H References Reports Of His Demotion During SmackDown (Video)

The recent reports of Triple H receiving a demotion within WWE made a lot of buzz and it appears that the Game has also heard these talks.

This week’s episode of SmackDown Live aired from Performance Center due to coronavirus threats and only the essential personnel were in attendance for the show.

The godfather of NXT was also present for the episode and Triple H took over the commentary duties alongside Michael Cole for the night.

What’s interesting is that during the episode Cole mentioned how busy H was and replying to him, The King Of Kings said that “I am the only man in the history of the world that can get demoted and get busier apparently”:

Triple H talking about his DEMOTION on commentary #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Lt8Gdi6uk8 — Alastair McKenzie??????? (@Mckenzieas93) March 14, 2020

For those who don’t know, it was reported recently that WWE has edited Triple H’s job title from being the Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events & Creative to Executive Vice President of Global Talent Development & Strategy.

In the new position, the former Champion is made in charge of running NXT and overseeing the global development of the brand, including the negotiations for TV rights.

His previous duties of negotiating with talents have been taken over by Vince McMahon’s Chief of Staff Brad Blum and many people within the company are seeing it as a ‘quiet demotion’ for Triple H.