Triple H Reportedly Had Meeting With Former Impact Star This Week

It appears that WWE is making some serious moves to try and sign the recently released Impact Wrestling star Killer Kross to the promotion.

His wife Scarlett Bordeaux who signed with WWE last year as well, hinted at the Heavyweight Star possibly joining the company’s roster recently when she retweeted a photo of the two.

Now Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Triple H had a meeting with Killer Kross this week and the “betting line” is that he ends up signing with the company.

Killer Kross wrestled for a number of promotions such as Lucha Underground and AAA after making his debut in 2014 but he started getting recognization in the US after joining Impact Wrestling in June 2017.

Though he decided to ask for his release from the company in May due to disagreement over the creative direction of his character and his pay. At the time, the company officials had decided not to grant his request.

Killer Kross was finally released from Impact when his original contract expired in December last year and the company chose not to roll it over for another year.

No other details were revealed about his meeting with the Game so it’s hard to say if Triple H offered Kross a WWE contract but it’s likely that the two sides had some kind of negotiation. Stay tuned for updates on his future.