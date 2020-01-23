Triple H Reveals Why His Scheduled WrestleMania 32 Match With The Rock Was Cancelled

WWE had planned to do a match between The Rock and Triple H at WrestleMania 32 and the company had even teased this bout via a backstage promo long before the show.

However, for the disappointment of fans who were hoping to see these wrestling legends get in the ring to compete with each other one more time, this bout was canceled later on.

Triple H was asked about the reason behind the change in plans during his recent interview with TalkSport and the Game revealed that it was canceled due to scheduling issues:

“Scheduling. I don’t remember the details of it but it was one of those things The Rock and I had talked about doing to the point where we even did the backstage promo where we were like ‘let’s throw a scene out there and see what happens’.

And we did and it blew up, and of course, [then] we talked about it some more and then scheduling just got in the way.” revealed Triple H. “It would have been a blast to step in there with him one more time and tear it up.” (Transcription: sescoops.com)

Triple H continued by revealing that they had planned this bout way in advance but then The Rock’s schedule changed and a few months before WrestleMania he informed the officials that he can’t pull it off anymore.

Apart from this, Triple H also talked about NXT competing against AEW on Wednesday nights, his match with Batista at WrestleMania 35 and more. You can check out his full interview at this link