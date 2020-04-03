Triple H: Roman Reigns’ WrestleMania Story Will “Unfold In A Unique Way”

Triple H has teased that Roman Reigns' WrestleMania 36 story will "play out in a unique way" despite Reigns decision to pull out of the event.

Triple H has teased that Roman Reigns’ WrestleMania story will pan out in a “unique manner.” Reigns recently pulled out of his WrestleMania 36 matchup. He was due to face Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship. Speaking with Ariel Helwani, Triple H addressed Reigns’ decision, noting how there are different ways for fans to engage with the pro wrestling industry.

“Well, it’s a funny thing. You know, I think you can watch our business in multiple different ways,” Triple H said. “One of them is the storyline aspect of and [following] the storyline. Another way is the online component of it. And the reality of it behind it, Roman has is his situation and his reasons for doing the things that he’s doing.”

Triple H suggested that there are still plans in place for where Reigns can go from a narrative perspective. He added that he doesn’t want to go into too much detail, as he didn’t want to “give away the ending of the movie.”

He continued, “But I will say from our standpoint and the storyline standpoint, it’s going to play out in a unique manner. And we wanted it to play out that way. And, you know, it’s not necessarily putting me in an awkward position. It’s just me saying I don’t want to give away the ending of the movie before the movie takes place.”

“So I think everybody just has to watch and kind of see how this unfolds. But it will unfold in a unique way. And I think it will be meaningful, you know, for everybody. And again, there’ll always be critics and we’re doing the best we can.”

WrestleMania 36 airs on the WWE Network this weekend on April 4 and April 5.