Triple H Says He’s “Moved On” From Velveteen Dream Controversy

Triple H has expressed he would like to move on from questions about the Velveteen Dream controversy.

By Ian Carey

According to comments made by Triple H on a recent media call to promote TakeOver XXX, Triple H isn’t interested in fielding any more questions relating to the Velveteen Dream controversy. Triple H was asked about comments made online by Dream’s accusers on the call but Triple H said he’s ready to move on to other topics.

“Obviously, we take all of these things very seriously. Allegations, misconduct, of any nature, we take very seriously,” Triple H said.

“I’ll stand by what I said to CBS, we looked into it, didn’t find anything there in the manner of what we were looking for and we moved on. It doesn’t change the fact that we take it seriously. If there is something else there we’ll look into it.”

“We’ve already talked about it so I’d rather just move on to other topics,” Triple H concluded.

Triple H took part in an interview with CBS Sports recently. During the interview, he noted that the company’s investigation into the matter did not turn up anything.

“Everything that we have done, we are comfortable with him continuing to do what he does and everything else. But he had a car accident. It stemmed down to people thought we removed him from TV for different reasons. We didn’t. He was in a car accident. Once he was medically cleared to be able to return to the ring from his car accident, we continued forward the way we did. We looked into what was there and we didn’t find anything.”

Triple H Says He's "Moved On" From Velveteen Dream Controversy

