Triple H Says He’s Not Sure If He’ll Ever Wrestle Again

It has been 14 months since 51-year-old Triple H wrestled. His last match was on a June 29th, 2019 house show event in Tokyo, Japan. Triple H teamed with Shinsuke Nakamura and defeated Robert Roode and Samoa Joe that night. In a recent interview, however, Triple H expressed that he is unsure if he’ll ever wrestle again. Also, if he is done with his in-ring career, he’s fine with that.

“If the opportunity does not come for me to step back in the ring, I get asked it a lot,” Triple H said on the Bill Simmons podcast recently. “It would not bother me. I would not be like, ‘Oh, man, I missed those last two years. I should have done it when I could have.'”

When asked if he’s officially retired, however, Triple H was uncommital.

“I’d rather just not say it and if the right opportunity comes up that everybody believes is right, and I believe I can do it without it falling apart, me or the match, then okay, I would consider it,” Triple H said. “I am not at a point where I would say, ‘Absolutely not, under any circumstances, but probably not that far off.'”

Triple H would continue to say that he gets a lot of excitement from his work with NXT and backstage on the main roster.

“So, I always will use this analogy, for me, NXT for me in a way, and even the main roster, watching the guys and the girls because they all come through there, it’s the difference between as exciting as your own career is, it’s watching your kids succeed at something.”