Triple H Says WrestleMania Needs To Be Over Two Nights Going Forward

The EVP of Global Talent Strategy & Development for WWE Triple H recently appeared on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast this week. ‘The Game’ discussed a number of subjects from his near 25 year career, including the filming and logistics of WrestleMania 36 that took place earlier this month.

This year’s WrestleMania is unlike any that fans have ever seen and hopefully the worldwide pandemic will have cleared by WrestleMania 37 next year. This year’s iteration of the biggest show in WWE’s calendar also took place over 2 nights, unprecedented in the event’s history.

Many fans and those in the industry would applaud the concept, with previous shows lasting nearly 8 hours including the pre-show. One of the bigger names that agrees with the two night concept? Triple H.

Triple H on a Two-Night Event

“Well, I mean my opinion is my opinion, but I think it was much more enjoyable than the eight hour extravaganza” Triple H began on the episode. “It’s just become so big that it’s almost when you think about it; it started out as a concert that ended up being a festival.”

Concert To Festival

The Cerebral Assassin would elaborate further, saying “it’s this week long thing you know? When you think about it in that manner. Now the Thursday would have been the Hall of Fame, Friday was Smackdown, Saturday was going to be NXT Takeover. Sunday would have been WrestleMania, Monday would have been RAW.”

With Chaos Comes The Genius

Triple H would then confirm that he much preferred the two-night concept for the actual WrestleMania event itself. “Like, it’s a week long festival and I think that the big main-stage attraction needs to be those two nights and it’d be this weekend of events. I do think that’s probably a change that; with chaos comes the genius and maybe that is the genius of it. I know there’s been people saying that for a period of time, but that’s a major shift and that doesn’t come easy. I think people in the world look at stuff like that and think ‘why can’t they just make it two nights?'”

Hunter would sarcastically finish by saying “yeah, because it’s really easy to!”

Do you think that WrestleMania should be a 2-night event going forward? Let us know in the comments

