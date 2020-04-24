Triple H Talks About The Process Of Putting Together The Boneyard Match

Triple H was recently a guest on After The Bell podcast of Corey Graves, where among other things; he explained the process of putting together the boneyard match between Undertaker and AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36.

The Game first explained how he got assigned to produce the match and revealed that he went to Vince McMahon. He asked the Boss what he needed to look at and McMahon assigned him to the boneyard match without even knowing what it was going to be:

“I then went to Vince and was like, ‘what do you think needs the most for me to look at it?'” recalled Triple H. “And he was like, ‘the Boneyard match’, and I was like, ‘OK, great. So what is the Boneyard Match?’ He’s like, ‘I don’t know, like a graveyard. It’s in a graveyard.’ I said, ‘OK.'”

The former World Champion then explained the tough conditions they had to shoot in. He remembered how he was only assigned one cameraman for the match because the company was shooting WrestleMania simultaneously at the Performance Center.

Triple H spoke to Vince McMahon about it. He got the approval to get the NXT crew including Jeremy Borash and a team of digital shooters involved in the production and they finally began the shooting:

“So we gathered everybody up and we started laying it all out together and then set it up like a movie and went and shot it. I think we had seven cameras and we used a couple of drones in the process to shoot some of Taker’s arrival and things like that.

“Literally when we were shooting into the graveyard, if it was light out, there’s a house right there, but luckily the guy that owned this place over here was his house and he had all lights off so you couldn’t see it on the other side of the darkness.”

The King Of Kings later also revealed that the set they were shooting at was a one-acre land that was behind a barn at the end of a residential neighborhood.

Previous reports have revealed that it took them 5 days to build the set and 8 hours to complete the shoot of the highly praised cinematic match. You can check out some more backstage details and behind the scene photos of the production here.