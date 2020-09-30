Triple H Talks Potentially Moving NXT Off Wednesday, WWE Draft

Triple H gave some interesting answers on two topics during a media call to promote this Sunday’s NXT TakeOver: XXX event.

First up was the possibility of NXT moving off Wednesday to a different date. NXT recently aired on Tuesday for two weeks due to the NHL Playoffs on USA Network. It had some of the best viewership numbers for the year as it didn’t go head-to-head with AEW Dynamite.

According to Triple H, he’s happy with the day of the week that the show airs.

“There are conversations around all of our products at all times, the best place for it to sit, the best place for it to work, all of that. Funny, I don’t hear anybody else asking about people moving on Wednesday since we were always on Wednesdays. It comes down to a question of where the show best sits, not only for us, but our partners and wherever they want to go. We’re open to doing the best business we can, but it’s not as simple as it’s our decision and we just put the show where we want.”

Triple H continued by stating that those decisions are made by partners, but did note that people tend to believe what they want to believe. However, he’s not concerned about it. He said that they try to put on the best show possible and thinks they have the best wrestlers in the world.

“As far as where it sits, those are business questions that come down to WWE and our partners.”

Up next was about how the upcoming draft with RAW and SmackDown will impact NXT.

According to Triple H, he doesn’t know whether NXT will be part of it, but rather is waiting to see the excitement unfold.