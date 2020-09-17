Trish Stratus On If She Will Be Interested In Match With Sasha Banks

Trish Stratus has previously teased a potential match with the Boss Sasha Banks and she talked about it once again, during a recent interview. The legendary competitor appeared on WWE’s The Bump where she talked about things like the women’s revolution, her career in the company and more.

After their interaction in the 2018 Women’s Royal Rumble match, people have been wondering if we can see a match between Stratus and The Boss. Discussing the possibility, the former women’s champion admitted that she would be interested in the same:

“I mean, do you guys think fans would want to see that? I’m not sure,” she asked sarcastically. “The fact of the matter is that I can’t go back, that’s a proven fact, right? I love and respect Sasha so much. I love her in-ring work. Would I love a taste at that? Yes.

Here’s the thing people have been buzzing about Sasha and I’s interaction at the Royal Rumble.” said Trish Stratus “As a wrestling fan, do I think this is intriguing? Absolutely!”

This is not the first time the former Women’s Champion has teased a match with Sasha Banks and a twitter post from her earlier this year had fans buzzing about the possibility of the two having a bout.

Would you like to see Trish Stratus returning to the ring for one last match against Sasha Banks sometimes in the future? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.