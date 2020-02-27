Trish Stratus Teases Potential WrestleMania Match

While Trish Stratus has not been announced for WrestleMania so far, a new tweet from her has sparked rumors of a major WrestleMania feud for the former Women’s Champion.

Stratus, who debuted on WWE Television in March 2000, recently posted a short clip from her Twitter in celebration of “20 Years of Stratusfaction.”

What’s interesting to note here is that towards the ending, the video features a graphic of the WWE Hall Of Famer having a confrontation with none other than ‘The Boss’ Sasha Banks from the 2018 Women’s Royal Rumble match:

This tweet has sparked rumors of a potential rivalry between the two and with WrestleMania being around the corner, people have started speculating if WWE can be planning a match between Stratus and Banks at the Shows Of Shows.

Sasha Banks is currently out of action with an ankle injury and there is no word yet on how long she will stay on the shelf or what the company is planning for her return.

WrestleMania is currently expected to feature 6 women’s matches. Since matches for all other horsewomen have already been account for, it would make sense for Banks to be involved in a big match against someone like Trish Stratus for the show.

The video also shows the date of Thursday, March 19. WWE has a rare live event scheduled from Mobile Civic Center in Mobile, Alabama on the day and it would now be interesting to see if Trish Stratus makes an appearance on the show.