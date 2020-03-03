Two Matches Set For WWE Elimination Chamber

New matches have been announced for the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber PPV.

RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs. Seth Rollins & Murphy and AJ Styles vs. Aleister Black in a No DQ Match will take place.

This comes after Monday’s episode of RAW where The Street Profits dethroned Rollins and Murphy while Styles beat Black on this same show.

WWE presents the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania that will air on the WWE Network. WWE will be announcing more matches for this show in the coming days.

Updated WWE Elimination Chamber Card

Women’s Elimination Chamber Match (winner challenges Becky Lynch at WrestleMania): WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Ruby Riott vs. Sarah Logan vs. Liv Morgan, vs. Natalya.

Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn & Cesaro – Handicap Match

SmackDown Tag Team Champions John Morrison & The Miz vs. New Day vs. Usos vs. Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler, vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party – Elimination Chamber Match

RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs. Seth Rollins & Murphy

AJ Styles vs. Aleister Black – No DQ Match

