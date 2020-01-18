Two Matches Set For WWE Royal Rumble

Two new matches have been announced for the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble PPV.

It was revealed on Friday Night SmackDown in Greensboro, NC at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex on FOX that SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley will make her next title defense against Lacey Evans. This match was originally slated to take place at the TLC PPV event last month but was nixed.

Chad Gable will also battle Sheamus in a singles match. This will mark Sheamus’ first in-ring match on PPV in almost a year.

WWE presents the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event on Sunday, January 26, 2020 Houston, Texas at the Minute Maid Park and airs on the WWE Network.

WWE will be announcing more matches for this show in the coming days. Here is the updated card:

Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card

WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan – Strap Match

Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Brock Lesnar in the #1 spot, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, Erick Rowan, King Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Otis, Tucker, Elias, Aleister Black, Buddy Murphy, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, R-Truth, Braun Strowman, WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro, 9 Participants TBA

Women’s Royal Rumble Match: Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Sarah Logan, 26 Participants TBA

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Asuka

Baron Corbin vs. Roman Reigns

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Lacey Evans

Sheamus vs. Chad Gable

