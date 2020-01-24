Two More Injured Stars Expected Backstage At Royal Rumble

Two more stars could be making their surprise return at Royal Rumble

It was recently reported that former SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi who has been out of action since last July is expected to be backstage at Sunday’s Royal Rumble event.

Now a new report from PWInsider has revealed two more names who could be returning to the ring for the women’s battle royal at the show.

According to the site, both Ruby Riott and Nia Jax are currently scheduled to be in Houston, Texas for the Royal Rumble pay-per-view at Minute Maid Park.

Ruby Riott has been out of action since May last year after undergoing double shoulder surgery. She had the operation in her right shoulder in May and the same operation was performed on her left shoulder in August.

She was spotted at the WWE Performance Center earlier this month. However, it was said that the former NXT star is not expected to return to in-ring action until later this year so her return at Royal Rumble seems less likely.

On the other hand, Nia Jax underwent double knee surgery in April last year and reports on her recovery revealed that the former Raw Women’s Champion was doing great.

It was reported earlier this month that Jax is expected to be back in the ring soon and therefore it’s more likely that she will make a surprise appearance at Sunday’s Royal Rumble event.

So far WWE has only announced 5 participants for the Women’s Royal Rumble in Charlotte Flair, Natalya, Nikki Cross, Alexa Bliss, and Sarah Logan. So there are plenty of spots open for the mentioned stars to fit in.

Royal Rumble this year will take place at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas on Sunday, January 26.