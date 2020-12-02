Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Two Rascalz Members Officially Sign With WWE

Trey Miguel wasn't included

By Andrew Ravens

Part of The Rascalz trio has officially signed with WWE as Deveon Aiken (Dezmond Xavier) and Zachary Green (Zachary Wentz) were introduced as two members of the new Performance Center class. 

The new class of Performance Center recruits was confirmed by WWE on Wednesday. The new talents are now training at the facility located in Orlando, Florida.

What’s interesting is that Trey Miguel was not announced for this class even though he was the third member of the faction in Impact Wrestling. There was talk that he could end up with AEW, but it’s possible that he has signed with WWE and wasn’t included as part of this class announcement. 

The Rascalz finished up with Impact Wrestling last month. At the time of their departure, it was reported they left on good terms.

WWE sent out the following details on the other recruits: 

Alex Brandenburg competed under the name Alex Zayne on the independent scene. The Kentucky native has made a name for himself in promotions like Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro and Ring of Honor during his 15-year career.

Sojiru “Ikemen” Higuchi is a 26-year-old wrestler from Japan who was trained by former United States and WWE Tag Team Champion Tajiri, and he has competed for Wrestle-1 and All-Japan Pro Wrestling.

Twenty-three-year-old Georgia native Anriel Howard played college basketball at Mississippi State and Texas A&M. She was selected in the 2019 WNBA Draft, and played professionally for the Seattle Storm.

Russ Taylor of Phelan, Calif. brings plenty of global experience to the WWE PC. Taylor has competed for wXw in Germany, as well as in Japan and across the United States.

As of this writing, there’s no word yet on when Aiken and Green will make their debut on NXT TV. 

The Rascalz Leaving Impact Wrestling After 2 Years

