Two Title Matches Set For WWE NXT TakeOver: Portland

New matches have been announced for the upcoming WWE NXT TakeOver: Portland special.

On Wednesday’s episode of NXT, it was revealed that Adam Cole would make his next title defense as NXT Champion against former champion Tommaso Ciampa at this event. There was a segment on the show where Ciampa attacked Cole in the ring where he put him through a table and signed a contract in his own blood.

Also, The Grizzled Young Veterans took on Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle in Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic with the winners being Dunne and Riddle. As a result, they will challenge The Undisputed Era (Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly) for the NXT Tag Team Titles at this event.

WWE presents the NXT TakeOver: Portland event on Sunday, February 16, 2020 in Portland, Oregon at the Moda Center and will air on the WWE Network. WWE will be announcing more matches for this show in the coming weeks. Here is the updated card:

Updated WWE NXT TakeOver: Portland Card

NXT Champion Adam Cole vs. Tommaso Ciampa

NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era (Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly) vs. Pete Dunne & Matt Riddle

Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano

NXT Women’s Title Match: Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

