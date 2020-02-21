Tyler Bate Reportedly Dealing With An Injury

NXT UK Superstar Tyler Bate is reportedly dealing with an injury, with OTT revealing he has been pulled from an upcoming event.

It appears as though NXT UK Superstar Tyler Bate is dealing with an injury. The Moustache Mountain member was set to perform at an upcoming OTT Wrestling event this Sunday. However, the promotion took to social media to reveal that Bate unfortunately not be present at their Dead On event.

This is unavoidable in wrestling, Apologies #OTT pic.twitter.com/MAUKsCgOHX — OTT WRESTLING (@OTT_wrestling) February 20, 2020

Bate and his tag team partner Trent Seven were scheduled to defend the OTT Tag Team Championships against The True Pros.

Tyler Bate On NXT UK

At the time of writing, there are no further details as to what kind of injury Bate is dealing with. He and Seven last appeared on WWE programming on January 25th. They appeared on WWE Worlds Collide, where they lost a matchup to DIY. They also appeared on the WWE Watch Along stream for Royal Rumble. His tag team partner, Seven, would go on to wrestle against Finn Balor on NXT later that same week.

Although Tyler Bate appeared on last night’s episode of NXT UK, it’s worth noting that the episode was pre-recorded in January. The match saw him face off against Joseph Connors. Bate has not yet commented on or addressed the injury reports.