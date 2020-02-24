Tyler Breeze Talks About Moving Back To NXT

Tyler Breeze is one of a few main roster Superstars to have returned to WWE’s black-and-gold brand, NXT. He joined other names such as his Breezango partner Fandango and former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor in returning. In an interview with The Chris Van Vliet Show, Breeze discussed his journey back to NXT.

Tyler Breeze Returns To NXT

“I wasn’t in a very good place in May, and that’s just when it came to a head, and when I kind of dropped a bomb on everything, where I just said, I gotta change my life because I am not happy, you know what I mean, and nobody can change it but you kind of thing.”

Breeze continued, “So I said, alright, I gotta change my job, I gotta change my life, I gotta change everything that’s going on. It didn’t even start as a ‘Hey, send me back to NXT, I’m not happy,’ whatever. It wasn’t that at all. It was like, ‘Look, I haven’t been doing anything. I’m not enjoying what I’m doing.'”

He explained how, at that point, it didn’t appear as though his injured partner Fandango would be returning any time soon. Breeze argued that if they didn’t need him, WWE should allow him to “go do something else and either, one, prove that you do need me or that you want me, or I’ll go find something else to do because I’m just not enjoying what I’m doing.'”

According to Tyler Breeze, he was told by WWE that they didn’t want to let him go. So he was given the option to return to NXT. It was a decision he has previously described as “one of the easiest choices of my life.”

