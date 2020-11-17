Tyson Fury Congratulates The Undertaker On His 30 Year WWE Career

Heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury is lending support to The Undertaker ahead of this weekend’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Fury is a lifelong wrestling fan who has appeared on WWE television multiple times in recent years. He even stepped in the ring last year and defeated Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel.

On Tuesday morning, Fury posted a video message showing his utmost respect for The Undertaker. He donned WWE’s custom Undertaker ‘winged eagle’ championship belt to thank The Dead Man for 30 years of great matches.

Fury says he will be tuning in to Survivor Series to witness what WWE is advertising as The Undertaker’s “final farewell.”

The respect between the two men is mutual. The Undertaker replied to Fury’s video by writing:

“Massive respect…thanks Champ. Keep doing what you’re doing and stay healthy. Watched your inspiring journey for a long time and cant wait to see you fight in person in the future!”

You can see Tyson Fury’s video message to The Undertaker in the tweet embedded below: