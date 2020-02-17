Tyson Kidd On His Time In NXT, Teaming With Cesaro, Earning Respect

Former WWE Superstar Tyson Kidd has opened up about his retirement as well as the year he spent in NXT.

Former WWE Superstar Tyson Kidd has looked back on his time as a part of WWE’s black-and-gold brand, NXT. Joining WWE show, The Bump, Kidd opened up about his career and the year he spent as part of the NXT roster.

“I’m so happy. If you take a look back at my body of work in the ring, I’m so happy that I had that NXT run… It sucks that my in-ring career came to an end, but I’m glad that I had that full-year body of work,” Kidd said.

He continued, “My time in NXT was so fun. Those Takeovers were awesome, but when we’d do those tapings, and I would wrestle four times in a night, I was driving home from Orlando to Tampa, I was exhausted, but felt so accomplished that nobody does what we do. It was myself, Sami Zayn, Neville, and Tyler Breeze. Breeze was a bit of an unsung hero between the four of us. He doesn’t always get the full props that he should get; he was a huge part of it. His character work is so awesome. He was very essential towards everything that I did at that time.”

Tyson Kidd & Cesaro

His former tag team partner Cesaro called into the show to discuss what it was like teaming with Kidd. He noted how much respect he has for him, his training and his time in WWE. For him, when they got into the ring together to tag for the first time “everything clicked.” Cesaro doesn’t believe they were necessarily meant to be a team, but they pursued it together and “made that happen with a conversation with the boss.”

Having suffered a tragic spinal cord injury during a WWE Live Event, Kidd found his in-ring career cut short. Looking back on his retirement, Kidd confessed he wasn’t expecting the respect and kudos he received from his fellow WWE Superstars. For him, however, earning their respect had always been an important factor in how he wanted to conduct himself.

“I wanted to build respect with my peers… I felt like I had done that throughout my WWE career. I really felt it and knew it was there when I got injured. I got flooded with texts and people calling me and visitors all the time.”

Kidd continued, “Of course, Cesaro, being one of the main guys, he was with me that night. He traveled off the road and came to see me when I had surgery. He brought me Starbucks and Chipotle, which is the usual combo.”

Tyson Kidd would eventually be hired by WWE in 2017 as a full-time backstage producer.

H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.