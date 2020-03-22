Tyson Kidd On What Vince McMahon Told Him About His Producer Role

Tyson Kidd had to retire from wrestling due to his unfortunate neck injury but the former Champion has since found a new role in WWE and he now works as a producer backstage.

The former WWE wrestler, alongside his wife Natalya, recently appeared on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast where he talked about a number of different things.

Talking about his transition from a wrestler to a producer, Kidd said that it was fairly smooth and he also revealed what the Boss Vince McMahon told him about his new role:

“So the transition was fairly smooth to be honest. It was smooth in terms of I like helping people. I liked helping talent with their matches prior to my injury. Obviously, now as a producer it becomes more a larger responsibility than just me as a talent giving advice.

What I didn’t know was I didn’t know how fulfilling it could actually be,” Kidd said. “I was told by the boss that now you’ll be like me, vicariously living through the talent, and I thought those were just words. And I’ve now come to realize that it’s very real.”

The former NXT star said that the feeling of fulfilment in his role is very real and claimed that it’s a great feeling when the talents go out and execute the things they had planned even better than he had imagined.

Apart from this, Tyson Kidd discussed helping out with Natalya’s SummerSlam match against Becky Lynch, the Women’s Revolution and more.

Quotes via WrestlingInc