Friday, August 7, 2020

Tyson Kidd’s Training Video Sparks Rumors About Potential In-Ring Return

Could Tyson Kidd be the next star to return from retirement?

By Anutosh Bajpai
Tyson Kidd was seen training with Natalya
We have seen miraculous returns of Daniel Bryan and Edge in the last few years and now a new video has sparked similar speculation for the future of another retired star in Tyson Kidd.

His wife Natalya recently posted a video of Kidd on her Instagram account in which the former wrestler is seen training in the ring for the first time in 5 years:

Tyson Kidd signed with WWE in November 2006 and went back and forth between the main roster and the various development territories during his early years in the company.

Tyson Kidd’s Career Ending Injury

He was finally starting to get reorganization from fans after forming a tag team with Cesaro in 2014 but a career-ending neck injury suffered during a dark match with Samoa Joe on Raw in June 2015 cut this run short.

Tyson was hired as a full-time producer by WWE in June 2017. The company moved his profile to the alumni section of their website during the same period, thus officially marking the end of his career.

However, there have been a lot of rumblings since the monumental return of Edge earlier this year and now this new video is making fans wonder if the former Hart Dynasty member could be on his way back as well.

