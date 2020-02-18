Unaired Footage Of Matt Hardy After Randy Orton’s Attack On Raw

Matt Hardy was expected to face Randy Orton in a No Holds Barred match on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw but the match never took place.

Last week’s episode of Raw saw Matt confronting Orton over his attack on Edge and the segment ended with the former Evolution member unleashing a vicious attack on The Attitude Era star with a chair.

Due to the attack, Matt Hardy was not cleared to compete on Raw this week but he still confronted the former World Champion, asking what was wrong with him.

While Randy did apologies for his actions at the beginning, he later started assaulting Hardy once again and the segment ended with the Viper delivering an even brutal assault on the Broken One than last week.

Randy Orton went backstage after this and the broadcast moved to the next segment after a commercial break, but WWE later posted the following unaired footage of Matt Hardy being taken backstage after the attack:

Matt Hardy’s current WWE contract is set to expire on March 1 and there is a lot of uncertainty regarding his status and future with the company. Reports suggest that he is not signing a new contract with WWE because he wants creative control.

So if the two parties can’t agree to terms and he decides to leave the company when his contract expires, then this segment could very well turn out to be Hardy’s last WWE appearance.