WWE Money in the Bank 2024 Live Stream: How to watch

WWE Money in the Bank is regarded as one of the ‘Big Five’ PLE events behind WrestleMania, the Royal Rumble, Survivor Series and SummerSlam, but how can you watch 2024 card via live stream?

When it comes to WWE Premium Live Events, there are a couple of different ways that you can access the live streaming content, which we’ll be covering here for fans in the US and Europe.

WWE Money in the Bank 2024 Event Details

Date and Time

WWE Money in the Bank 2024 will take place on Saturday, July 6 2024. The event is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET in the United States and 1 a.m. UK time/BST (Sunday).

How to Watch WWE Money in the Bank 2024

United States

In the United States, WWE Money in the Bank 2024 can be streamed live on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service.

What is Peacock?

Peacock is a streaming platform created by NBCUniversal. It features a wide range of content, including exclusive access to NBCUniversal movies and shows such as new Universal films like “Night Swim” and classic sitcoms like “The Office.”

Peacock also offers original series including “Poker Face,” “Twisted Metal,” and “Ted,” live sports like Sunday Night Football and WWE events, as well as daily news broadcasts from NBC News and MSNBC.

Peacock Plans and Pricing

There are two main subscription plans for Peacock. The Premium plan costs $6 per month and is ad-supported, with an annual plan available for $60.

This plan includes access to Peacock’s entire content library, next-day streaming of NBC shows, select live sports, and WWE events.

The Premium Plus plan, priced at $12 per month or $120 annually, is ad-free and includes all the features of the Premium plan, plus live access to your local NBC station and download support for offline viewing.

It’s worth noting that prices will increase on July 18, 2024, to $8 per month for Premium and $14 per month for Premium Plus, so it is worth getting in on the cheaper option while you can.

Where to Sign Up and Watch

You can sign up for Peacock through the Peacock website.

The streaming app is available on various platforms including iOS and Android devices, Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Google TV, Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation, Chromecast, Xfinity, and Flex devices.

Content Library

If you think that signing up for just WWE might not be worth it, then Peacock offers over 80,000 hours of on-demand TV and movies, including classic shows like “The Office,” “Law & Order,” and “Parks and Recreation.”

New episodes of NBC and Bravo shows are available the day after they air, offering another reason to pay the monthly charge (that comes in a lot cheaper than old school cable bills).

The service also features new Universal movies after their theatrical run and licensed content from other studios like Warner Bros. and Sony.

Peacock Originals, such as “Bel-Air,” “Bupkis,” and “Based on a True Story,” are also available. Additionally, Peacock provides live sports coverage, including NFL games, Premier League matches, and Major League Baseball.

WWE MITB Streaming for International Viewers

For fans outside the United States, the WWE Network is the go-to platform to watch WWE Money in the Bank 2024. The network offers live streaming of the event, ensuring that fans around the globe don’t miss a moment of the action.

WWE Network Signup

To sign up for the WWE Network, follow these steps:

First, visit www.wwe.com/wwenetwork and click on the “SUBSCRIBE NOW” button. You’ll need to create an account by entering your email address and a password, then clicking “CREATE ACCOUNT.”

Next, provide your first and last name, then click “NEXT.” Enter your billing address and click “NEXT” again. You’ll then select your preferred payment method, which may include credit/debit card or PayPal, depending on your location.

For credit/debit card users, enter your billing information. If using PayPal, a new window will open for PayPal authentication; sign in and follow the on-screen instructions to authorize payment.

Once you’ve completed the payment process, your subscription will be activated, and you can start enjoying WWE Network content. For existing users or former subscribers, you can upgrade or reactivate your account by signing in at https://network.wwe.com/account and selecting the appropriate option.