WWE Money in the Bank 2024 Tickets: Availability, price and more

The WWE Money in the Bank 2024 weekend is set to be one of the biggest in Canada in recent history, taking place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto from July 5 to July 7.

Here’s everything you need to know about ticket availability, prices, and additional information to ensure you don’t miss out on this exciting weekend.

Event Schedule and Ticket Availability

WWE SmackDown – Friday, July 5, 2024 – 7:45 PM

The first event of the WWE Money in the Bank weekend kicks off on Friday evening with WWE SmackDown. Tickets are available now and can be purchased directly from the Scotiabank Arena’s official website.

WWE MITB – Saturday, July 6, 2024 – 6:30 PM

The action continues on Saturday the actual WWE Money in the Bank PLE itself. Tickets for this session are also available from the official Scotiabank site.

As of writing, the cheapest available seats are in Section 306, which come to around CA $262.35 plus fees each.

The most expensive tickets currently come in at around CA $2,178, which will get you right near ringside at Section E1.

NXT Heatwave – Sunday, July 7, 2024 – 6:30 PM

The weekend culminates with the final event on Sunday evening, which is NXT Heatwave.

Ticket Prices

Ticket prices for the WWE Money in the Bank 2024 vary depending on seating location and package options.

Standard tickets and WWE Priority Pass Packages are available for all three shows this weekend.

Standard Tickets

Standard tickets are available for all three days of the event. Prices range from affordable options for general seating to premium prices for ringside seats, offering fans various choices to fit their budgets.

WWE Priority Pass Packages

For an exclusive experience, WWE Priority Pass Packages are available through On Location, the Official Fan Hospitality Provider of WWE. These packages include:

Ringside seating

Pre-show parties with WWE Superstars, including WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

Unique experiences

Exclusive souvenir gifts

The SmackDown show Priority Pass pricing starts at $350 plus fees from the OnLocation site.

WWE MITB Priority Pass starts at around $175 per person (plus fees), and the highest available tier (Champion) comes in at around $3,750 per person plus fees.

Venue Policies

Mobile Ticketing

All tickets for events at Scotiabank Arena are now mobile-only.

Fans must download the Official Scotiabank Arena Mobile App to manage their tickets, so MAKE SURE you do so before you head to the building.

Bag Policy

A restricted bag policy is in place to ensure safety. Fans are encouraged to review the updated bag policy on the Scotiabank Arena website.

Re-Entry and Camera Policies

For security reasons, no re-entry is permitted once you exit the arena gates. The camera policy varies by event, so it’s best to check with Fan Services before arriving.

How to Purchase Tickets

As noted, tickets can be purchased through the Scotiabank Arena website or through authorized ticket sellers.