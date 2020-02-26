Undertaker Arrives In Saudi Arabia For Super Showdown (Video)

It was reported yesterday morning that the Undertaker is traveling to Saudi Arabia for the Super Showdown event and now videos of his arrival have surfaced online.

@Enjoy_Saudi Twitter account recently posted some clips of WWE superstars arriving in the country for Thursday’s event. As seen in the post below, the video captures stars such as Goldberg, The Miz, Dolph Ziggler, and The Undertaker:

Toma spoiler, Undertaker viaja a Arabia Saudí para el Super Showdown. Se viene careo con AJ Styles tras el gauntlet match, o lo mismo hasta participa…



pic.twitter.com/PkLUm1DNXD — David de las luchas (@DeLasLuchas) February 26, 2020

Taker has not officially been announced for Super Showdown so far and there is no word yet on what the Dead Man will be doing at the Pay-Per-View event.

Though previous reports have revealed that the current plans are for the former World Champion to face AJ Styles in a one on one match at WrestleMania 36.

So fans are speculating that Undertaker can make an appearance on the show to confront Styles and set up their match at this year’s edition of the Show Of Shows.

AJ Styles is set to compete in the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy gauntlet match alongside Andrade, Bobby Lashley, Erick Rowan, R-Truth, and Rey Mysterio.

This match itself also made some headlines recently when WWE replaced Rusev with Rey Mysterio and reports have since revealed that the Bulgarian Brute backed out of this appearance at the last minute.