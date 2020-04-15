Undertaker Auctioning Off Dinner With Him To Raise Money For Charity

The Undertaker is auctioning off a dinner with him in Austin, Texas for charity.

The Undertaker is auctioning off a one-of-a-kind experience to help raise money for charity. Proceeds from the auction will go to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry. The winning bid will be awarded a trip to Austin, Texas to enjoy a private dinner with Taker. The person will also be gifted a ring-worn Undertaker jacket.

“WWE legend The Undertaker wants to fly you and a friend out to Austin, Texas, for a private dinner. The night will consist of amazing food and the can’t miss opportunity to reminisce with The Phenom over your favorite matches and moments throughout his career,” a description of the auction reads.

As of this writing, the current leading bid is $4,700.00 after 8 bids have been made.

Undertaker announced he was taking part in the “All In Challenge” through his social media channels:

Undertaker Accepts All In Challenge For Charity

“You know when I was first starting out in the wrestling business there were times where I didn’t know where my next meal was coming from,” Taker says in the video. “There were a lot of times where I didn’t have enough money for that meal. So on a small scale, I can understand what a lot of these people are going through and are going to go through. So, it’s up to us to reach back and pull some people forward.”

“What I’m going to bring to the table is dinner with the Undertaker. We can talk all things wrestling and along with that dinner I’m going to bring one of my iconic ring jackets that I’ve worn at one of the PPVs that I’ve performed in.”

Taker then nominated Post Malone and Jesse James from West Coast Choppers to also take part in the challenge. You can submit your bid for Taker’s charity auction through the Fanatics website here.