Another WWE Legend Will Be At Survivor Series (Spoiler)

WWE will celebrate The Undertaker’s legendary career this Sunday at Survivor Series. His 30 year reign of darkness comes to an end, as WWE is advertising the appearance as his “final farewell.”

Several wrestling legends will be in attendance for the special celebration, including Kane, The Godfather and Savio Vega. We now know about another all-time great who is headed to Orlando, FL for the festivities. WWE Hall of Famer and Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle will be at Survivor Series. The news was first reported by PWInsider.

- Advertisement -

At this time, it is unclear if Angle and the other legends will appear on television. It is possible that cameras will be rolling backstage to capture footage to be used in future programming on the WWE Network.

The Undertaker Appearing On Hot Ones To Eat “Wings Of Death”

Kurt Angle Angle was released by WWE earlier this year. He was working as a backstage agent / producer at the time, but was let go in April when WWE released several dozen people as a cost-cutting measure just as the COVID-19 pandemic was hitting.

WWE offered Kurt Angle a chance to return as the manager of Matt Riddle, but he declined. Click here to read what Kurt Angle said about that decision.

Video: Tyson Fury Congratulates The Undertaker On His 30 Year WWE Career